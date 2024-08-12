World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian lieutenant general criticises Kursk region border defence

Russia

Russian MP Gurulev said that the border cover group was insufficiently equipped. "No one likes the truth in reports," he said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev wrote in his Telegram channel that he did not believe in the fact that the Russian military administration "did not know about the buildup of enemy troops" on the border near the Kursk region.

Andrei Gurulev is a member of the State Duma Defense Committee. He holds the rank of lieutenant general.

According to him, he was in the Kursk region and saw how minefields were being equipped. However, he noted, they would not be effective "without fire cover."

"Who planned this? Who thought about this? This is serious. Today, it is impossible to plan such serious operations without our knowledge. I do not believe that they did not know about the buildup of enemy troops," Gurulev noted.

If there is initial data about the enemy, then "we need to think about what is happening." The state border cover group "did not have its own intelligence assets" and "was the last to be provided with everything they needed."

"Nobody likes the truth in reports here. Everyone wants to hear that everything is fine," Andrei Gurulev emphasized.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded Russia's Kursk region on August 6. Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions near the settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya in the Sudzha district. The region declared a federal emergency and counter-terrorism operation.

More than 76,000 people were evacuated from border areas of the Kursk region. On the morning of August 12, the head of the Belovsky district Nikolay Volobuyev urged local residents to evacuate, because "the situation is very tense."

On August 11, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that Russian servicemen prevented attempts by mobile groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to break through in the area of ​​the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez in the Kursk region.

