Russian senator arrested for organising murder

Russia

Prosecutors detained Dmitry Savelyev, a Senator from the Tula region, as he was leaving a meeting of the Federation Council, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: council.gov.ru by Совет Федерации РФ

The senator was detained for investigative measures.

On August 2, it was reported that the Federation Council agreed to deprive Dmitry Savelyev of immunity due to his involvement in organizing a murder. The Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov requested the senator should be stripped of immunity too.

"We received an appeal from the Prosecutor General asking to consider a possibility of lifting Senator Savelyev's immunity. It was received in the afternoon and, in accordance with the regulations, the Chairperson of the Federation Council [Valentina Matviyenko] brought up this issue at the end of the plenary session. Senators voted to include this issue on the agenda. Senators then voted to lift the immunity," Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Rules and Organization of Parliamentary Activity Vyacheslav Timchenko said, RBC reports.

Senator Savelyev left the session hall and was detained by law enforcement officers on the way out.

Dmitry Savelyev called his prosecution unfounded and the facts against him "fabricated."

Dmitry Savelyev represents the Tula Region in the Federation Council. He entered the upper house of parliament in 2016.

The senator was born in Nizhny Novgorod in 1968. He served in Afghanistan and worked at a Nizhny Novgorod plant (now AO RUMO). In the 1990s, he worked in oil companies, such as Lukoil, Norsi-Oil and Tatneft.

