Russia puts Yulia Navalnaya on list of terrorists and extremists

Russia

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny*, was put on the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring (The Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation), TASS reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by putnik, CC BY 3.0

On July 9, a Moscow court arrested Yulia Navalnaya in absentia in the case of her participation in an extremist organization under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The court ruled to take Yulia Navalnaya into custody for two months. The period will be calculated either from the moment of Navalnaya's extradition to Russia or from the moment of her detention in the country.

In April, it was reported Russia's Ministry for Internal Affairs launched an investigation into Navalnaya's statements in which she allegedly called for economic sanctions against Russia. Russian MP Andrei Alshevskikh said that he turned to law enforcement agencies with a request to give a legal assessment of Navalnaya's statements. It appears that it goes about Yulia Navalnaya's speech in the European Parliament.

Yulia Navalnaya and her children left Russia in February 2021.

Alexei Navalny died on February 16 at Polar Wolf penal colony in the village of Kharp. The Federal Penitentiary Service then reported that he felt sick ill during a walk and lost consciousness. ER doctors were unable to resuscitate Navalny. His death certificate says that he died of natural causes.

*Alexei Navalny is included in the list of terrorists and extremists. His FBK foundation is included in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist and undesirable organization, banned in Russia.

