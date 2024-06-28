World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin announces production of ground-based missile systems to counter US threat

Russia

Russia needs to start the production of ground-based medium- and short-range missiles in response to US actions with such systems, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Security Council.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

Washington already produces such missiles and deploys them in other countries, he pointed out.

"We need to react to this and make decisions on what we will have to do in this direction next. Apparently, we need to start the production of these strike systems and then, based on the actual situation, we will need to decide where to deploy them to ensure our security, if necessary," Vladimir Putin said.

Iskander missile launch
