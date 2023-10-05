Nine new reserve regiments of contract servicemen ready for special operation

As many as 38,000 people signed army service contracts in September. Since the beginning of the year, over 325,000 men have joined the Russian Army on contractual basis.

Photo: Официальный сайт Минобороны России

The Russian Defence Ministry has formed nine reserve regiments of contract soldiers for the groupings of troops in the zone of the special military operation, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces.

Over the past month the military have recruited 38,000 volunteers, the minister added.

"People come highly motivated, ready to carry out combat missions. Some already have combat experience, because many of the volunteers, having completed a six-month contract, return for a second time, and there are those who return for a third time," Sergei Shoigu said.

Shoigu assured in June that there was no urgent need for new volunteers in the zone of the special military operation.

"As volunteers, they are eager to go into battle, but we can not do this, there is no urgent need for this. They must undergo serious training, which is what they are doing,” the minister said.

As many as 325,000 people have signed contracts for army service since January 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev earlier said.