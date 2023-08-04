World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in special regime colony

2:03
Russia

The Moscow City Court sentenced Alexei Navalny to 19 years in prison in the case of establishing an extremist community, TASS reports.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in special regime colony
Photo: https://punkt-a.info/upload/iblock/2d4/2d4dededd3e89cea42cdbe275380946e.jpg

Alexei Navalny is included on the list of terrorists and extremists; the Ministry of Justice included his FBK foundation in the register of organisations performing functions of a foreign agent, it was recognised as an extremist and undesirable organisation the activities of which were banned in Russia.

Under Part 3 of Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia, Navalny was found guilty of financing extremist activities, of making public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in actions that posed danger to their lives.

Navalny will serve his sentence in a special regime colony.

According to the investigation, Navalny created an extremist community no later than in2014. The community worked to undermine state integrity and constitutional order in Russia. To finance the organisation, the community management established eight NGOs with firms and foundations among them.

Alexei Navalny was accused under six articles of the Criminal Code:

  • incitement to extremism,
  • financing of extremism,
  • creation of an extremist community,
  • rehabilitation of Nazism,
  • involvement of minors in dangerous actions,
  • creation of an NGO that infringed on the rights of citizens.

Prosecutors sought 20 years in a special regime colony for Navalny.

A special regime colony is a prison with most stringent conditions of detention in Russia. Special regime colonies usually exist for those sentenced for life or for especially dangerous recidivists who already have at least two convictions under serious articles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Saudi Arabia playing USA's Trojan horse at BRICS

Saudi Arabia is going to hold an anti-Russian conference on Ukraine. The Saudis want to join the BRICS, but Moscow needs to wait a little with the approval

Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS
Putin: All Russian officials should switch from foreign cars to Russian vehicles
Putin: No more Mercedes luxury cars. Only Russian Ladas now
Ukraine now conducts drone attack in Russia almost every day. Will Moscow respond?
Ukraine tries to attack Russian naval base in Novorossiysk. One warship reportedly damaged
Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS Lyuba Lulko The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire Guy Somerset Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond? Petr Ermilin
17-year-old Russian ball hockey champion dies of tick bite
The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire
Russian region bans abortion
Russian region bans abortion
Last materials
Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in special regime colony
Military correspondent shows destroyed military hardware in Zaporizhzhia
Russia wins 2023 summer campaign, NATO's plans for Russia's military defeat fail
Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle
Russian warship damaged as Ukraine attacks Russian naval base
Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS
The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire
Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond?
Russian region bans abortion, says women have no right for it
Russian champion in ball hockey dies of tick bite
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X