Russia to take most stringent measures in response to drone attack on Moscow

Russia will reserve the right to show a tough response to the terrorist attacks that Ukraine conducts on the Russian territory, the Foreign Ministry said.

Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

"NATO officials assured that the Kyiv regime would not strike deep into the Russian territory, but those assurances have turned out to be absolutely hypocritical. The Russian side reserves the right to take most stringent measures in response to the terrorist attacks conducted by the Kyiv regime,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Kyiv regime openly called for "retaliation strikes” against Moscow. Such actions are directed exclusively against the civilian population in order to sow panic among the residents, the ministry assumed.

