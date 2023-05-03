Ukrainian drones try to attack Moscow Kremlin. Putin not hurt

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to conduct a drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin, representatives for the presidential administration said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

The attempted attack was conducted at night, officials said. However, electronic warfare systems thwarted the attack.

It remains unknown what kind of drones were used and who launched them.

The Federal Security Service, which ensures the security of the president, did not comment on the incident.

On May 3, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned the use of drones in the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not hurt as a result of the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, the press service of the Kremlin said on May 3, RIA Novosti reports.

The attempted attack with the use of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on the Kremlin was an attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti said with reference to Putin's administration.

The press service stressed that the attempted attack was regarded as a "planned terrorist act” and an attempt on the life of the Russian leader on the eve of the Victory Day and the May 9 Parade.

Russia reserves the right to respond to the attempted attack on the Kremlin when and where it sees fit, the Kremlin said, TASS reports.