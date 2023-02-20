Putin to devote his Address to the Federal Assembly to special military operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still working on his Address to the Federal Assembly, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, Feb. 20.

"Putin is working on the speech. He is going to deliver it tomorrow, at the Gostiny Dvor at noon," Peskov said.

Earlier, the State Duma urged not to expect any "exciting decisions" after the president's speech.

Putin's previous address to the Federal Assembly took place in April 2021. In 2022, the event did not take place. Peskov said that the president had a too busy schedule.

Putin will pay first priority attention to the special military operation. He will also talk about economic and social issues.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin's address is "always big news" per se. Today, Russia lives around the topic of hostilities in Ukraine. Therefore, Putin will pay special attention to this topic in his speech on February 21, Peskov said.

"The special military operation affects our whole life in one way or another. It affects life on the continent. Therefore, of course, we should expect the president to pay a lot of attention to that,” Peskov said.

Earlier, Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defence, urged not to expect any important decisions in the military field that could affect the lives of Russian citizens on February 22 (the State Duma will gather for a special meeting on February 22, the day after Putin's speech — ed.)

It was also said that participants of the special military operation in Ukraine would attend Putin's speech at the Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Russian MPs and senators will also attend the event; no foreign journalists will be invited, Peskov said.

