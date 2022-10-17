Russia considers banning traditional family criticism

Activities to disseminate information that calls into question traditional family values ​​should be prohibited in Russia, Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President Maria Lvova-Belova, said, RIA Novosti reports.

The Children's Ombudsman noted that such a measure is necessary along with a ban on the dissemination of information about non-traditional sexual relations.

"We need to outlaw information that casts doubt on traditional values ​​and creates a negative attitude about them,” Lvova-Belova said at parliamentary hearings on a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda.

In Russia, there is a struggle against the concept and image of the traditional family in various ways, she explained. Lvova-Belova also stressed that the number of requests related to the distribution of content about non-traditional relationships among children has doubled over the year.

The day before, the head of the Human Rights Council, Valery Fadeev, considered that the project on responsibility for LGBT propaganda did not restrict freedom of speech in any way.

On October 13, Alexander Khinshtein, the head of the Duma Committee on Information Policy, announced that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on responsibility for LGBT propaganda.