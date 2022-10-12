World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechen President Kadyrov: New commander will finish special operation successfully

Russia

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said that the special operation in Ukraine would end successfully under Sergei Surovikin's leadership — the commander of the group of forces in the zone of special military operation.

Chechen President Kadyrov: New commander will finish special operation successfully

Kadyrov congratulated Surovikin on his birthday. On Tuesday, October 11, he turned 56 years old.

"During this time, I have never doubted his decisiveness, professionalism, and patriotism. I am completely confident that under his leadership the special operation will be completed successfully, and if necessary, we will give a powerful rebuff to NATO troops, which I have no doubt," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of Chechnya, Sergei Surovikin is a decisive and professional man. It is "Satanists and fascists" that rule Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people should "liberated from this evil and darn Western policy," Kadyrov believes. The Russian troops should permanently discourage Kyiv from joking with Moscow.

On Saturday, October 8, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu appointed Sergei Surovikin commander of the United Group of Forces in the special operation zone.

Since November 2017, Surovikin has held the position of the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of Russia. From January to April 2019, he commanded Russian forces in Syria. In June 2022, he was put in charge of the Southern grouping of Russian troops in the special operation zone.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur, the owner of Concord Company and the founder of private military company (PMC) Wagner spoke of Surovikin as the most competent commander of the Russian army.

Prigozhin recalled the crisis of 1991. Surovikin was "the officer who, without hesitation, having received an order, got into a tank and rushed to save his country,” he said.

