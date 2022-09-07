Russia considers banning childfree concept

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Bashkortostan submitted a draft law to the State Duma providing for a ban on the dissemination of childfree ideas among minors. The document was published in the Duma database of bills.

"The popularity of the childfree ideology is due to the fact that its followers position themselves as supporters of hedonism — a philosophical trend that diminishes the meaning of human existence to the satisfaction of exclusively personal needs,” the explanatory note to the document says.

The authors of the bill believe that supporters of this ideology spread the idea of ​​having no children in families. Such ideas run contrary to traditional family values ​​and the state policy of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the document proposes to categorise information about voluntary and conscious refusal from children as information that causes harm to children's health and development (along with information about same-sex relationships).

Earlier, the Federation Council suggested any publications about radical feminism, childfree and "unhealthy sexual relations” on the Internet be banned and categorised as prohibited content. Such materials would thereby be equated to terrorism.