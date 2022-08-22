Russian Parliament to issue special statement on Ukraine on August 25

The State Duma (the Parliament) of the Russian Federation will gather for an Extraordinary Council on August 25. During the meeting, the Duma will issue a special statement on the situation in Ukraine, the leader of Just Russia — For Truth Party Sergei Mironov said.

"The leaders of the factions will meet again together with the chairman, and approximately, at about 15:00, we will convene the Council of the Duma, at which our tough statement will be adopted," the politician told reporters after a meeting with State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to Mironov, the message from the State Duma Council will be addressed to the UN and all international parliamentary organizations.

Earlier, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov announced the need for an extraordinary council of the State Duma in connection with the situation in Ukraine and the crisis around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On February 24, Russia started its special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. According to President Putin, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate the Donbass and create conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia.

The Russian army, together with the forces of the DPR and LPR, have completely liberated the Luhansk People's Republic and a significant part of the Donetsk People's Republic, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk.