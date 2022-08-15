Russia prepared to terminate diplomatic relations with USA on one condition

Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Foreign Ministry of Russia, said that Russia would be ready to terminate relations with the United States should US Congress declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism."

"The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the United States is aware of all the consequences of such a decision, otherwise it will be possible to forget about relations with Russia. If they haven't forgotten how yet, they probably understand. We've discussed this not only orally, we've also posted such comments in writing and even translated them into English. Everything has been stated many times," Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Alexander Darchiev, the director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow warned Washington about the danger of crossing points of no return, after which a break in diplomatic relations could occur. Darchiev warned the Americans against rash steps.

"If it is implemented [if US Congress declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism — ed.], it will mean that Washington has crossed the point of no return having caused most serious collateral damage or even rupture to bilateral diplomatic relations. The American side has been warned," Alexander Darchiev said.

On August 11, the Saeima of Latvia officially declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The Latvian parliament believes that Moscow has been directly and indirectly supporting and financing terrorist regimes for many years. Examples include cooperation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and the downing of the Boeing MH-17.