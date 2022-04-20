"Matter of time": Russia will demand Europe to compensate damage from sanctions

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that the sanctions imposed by European countries against Russia are illegal.

According to him, Russian will soon come back to this issue and "calculate the harm" that restrictive measures have caused to the country's economy.

“In any case, you will have to compensate for it. How and when is a matter of time,” Volodin said.

He added that Russian will be able to redirect its energy resources to other areas in case the European Union refuses to cooperate. At the same time, Volodin is convinced that the EU is a bad partner, as it constantly steals gas reserves, actually taking money from the Russian budget.

He believes that the European Union puts an end to long-term relations with the Russian Federation, declaring that it will look for other gas suppliers.

Volodin also called on the leaders of European countries to show responsibility to citizens and prevent a collapse in the energy supply.