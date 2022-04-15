Moskva cruiser crew arrives in Sevastopol

The crew of the Moskva missile cruiser, which sank while being towed during a storm, was delivered to Sevastopol, TASS reports with reference to a source in the Russian Navy.

"The crew has arrived in the point of permanent deployment,” the source told the news agency.

Earlier it became known that people from the cruiser were evacuated to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet located in the area.

On April 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, suffered serious damage as a result of the fire and ensuing ammo explosion. Later, the ministry said that the ship sank while being towed for repairs in Sevastopol. The ship sank in stormy conditions, the ministry said.

The Moskva cruiser took part in the actions to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. The ship was intended for strikes against large surface ships, provided combat stability for anti-submarine groups and was used for fire support of the landing force.

