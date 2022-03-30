EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Moscow claims Kyiv's readiness to negotiate

Russia

The head of the Russian delegation, aide to the President of Russia Vladimir Medinsky, said that Kyiv, at the talks in Istanbul, for the first time in many years, declared its readiness to negotiate with Russia.

Moscow claims Kyiv's readiness to negotiate

"And yesterday, for the first time in all previous years, the Kiev authorities declared their readiness to negotiate with Russia". Medinsky added that "they gave us the principles of a possible future agreement, written down on paper."

The head of the delegation said that these principles imply the following: Ukraine's refusal to join NATO, fixing the non-aligned status of Ukraine, renunciation of nuclear weapons, as well as the possession, acquisition, development of other types of weapons of mass destruction, renunciation of the deployment of foreign military bases and military contingents, obligations to carry out military exercises with the participation of foreign armed forces only upon agreement with the guarantor states, including Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Hans Vogel Business in Ukraine Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Yukos skeletons. What links Aleksey Golubovich with former owners of the oil company. Part I Andrey Mihayloff Jim Jones No Greater Love Jim Jones
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
UK refuses to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles
Moscow claims Kyiv's readiness to negotiate
Yukos skeletons. What links Aleksey Golubovich with former owners of the oil company. Part I
Yeltsin's granddaughter lives abroad and publishes explicit photos of herself
No Greater Love
Russian special forces capture Ukrainian torturers
Military operation in Ukraine close to completion as parties achieve momentum
Ukraine ready to accept neutral, non-nuclear status
Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey: Moscow makes compromises
Ukrainian troops open fire on checkpoint on border with Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy