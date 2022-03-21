EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia's most powerful warship to be armed with new systems

Russia

Project 11442M heavy nuclear missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will receive new arms systems, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said, TASS reports.

Russia's most powerful warship to be armed with new systems

"In terms of further prospects for the service of this ship, outdated systems and complexes will be replaced with modern models of weapons and military equipment, which in their characteristics correspond to the appearance of the fourth generation ship, the flagship of the fleet,” the USC said.

The cruiser, which USC General Director Alexei Rakhmanov referred to as the most powerful ship of the Russian Navy in 2021, is currently undergoing repairs and modernization at Sevmash (part of USC). The corporation noted that the works on the ship were going on schedule. The ship will go to sea after the completion of mooring trials.

The Admiral Nakhimov joined the fleet in 1988. She has been under repairs since 1999. In 2013, a decision was made to modernize the ship. The cruiser will be outfitted with launcher systems that will be able to launch such missiles as Caliber, Onyx and Zircon. The ship will also receive new anti-submarine and air defense systems.

In February, the United States evaluated the modernization of the Russian ship. The National Interest noted that the Admiral Nakhimov was rebuilt almost entirely in the process of modernization.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Admiral Nakhimov
Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev

The Antonov Design Bureau is Ukraine's main aviation enterprise in Ukraine. This used to be a prominent design bureau in the territory of the former USSR

Antonov aircraft making factory on fire in Kiev
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket shot down over Donetsk: 20 killed
Babu G. Ranganathan The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy Babu G. Ranganathan Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine, Fascism and Imbecility Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Cyrus Parvin Peace Prize: A Far Fetched Idea Cyrus Parvin
Last materials
Russia explains attack on Kiev shopping center
Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan
The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy
Meta officially declared extremist organisation in Russia
Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers
China Eastern suspends all flights of Boeing 737-800
Russian warships attack Ukraine from Caspian Sea
Kremlin speaks about NATO's possible interference in Ukrainian crisis
Russia's most powerful warship to be armed with new systems
Ukraine, Fascism and Imbecility
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy