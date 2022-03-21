Russia's most powerful warship to be armed with new systems

Project 11442M heavy nuclear missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will receive new arms systems, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said, TASS reports.

"In terms of further prospects for the service of this ship, outdated systems and complexes will be replaced with modern models of weapons and military equipment, which in their characteristics correspond to the appearance of the fourth generation ship, the flagship of the fleet,” the USC said.

The cruiser, which USC General Director Alexei Rakhmanov referred to as the most powerful ship of the Russian Navy in 2021, is currently undergoing repairs and modernization at Sevmash (part of USC). The corporation noted that the works on the ship were going on schedule. The ship will go to sea after the completion of mooring trials.

The Admiral Nakhimov joined the fleet in 1988. She has been under repairs since 1999. In 2013, a decision was made to modernize the ship. The cruiser will be outfitted with launcher systems that will be able to launch such missiles as Caliber, Onyx and Zircon. The ship will also receive new anti-submarine and air defense systems.

In February, the United States evaluated the modernization of the Russian ship. The National Interest noted that the Admiral Nakhimov was rebuilt almost entirely in the process of modernization.