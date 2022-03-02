EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian Defence Ministry reports losses in operation in Ukraine

Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has revealed new information about the losses of the Russian Armed Forces during the special operation in Ukraine.

Russian Defence Ministry reports losses in operation in Ukraine

According to official representative of the ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, as many as 498 Russian servicemen were killed and 1,597 were wounded. The families of the victims receive all necessary assistance, he added.

"The information that many Western and certain Russian media disseminate about the allegedly "incalculable” losses of the Russian Armed Forces is being deliberately disseminated as misinformation,” Konashenkov concluded, adding that neither conscripts nor cadets of educational institutions of the Ministry of Defence participate in the special operation.

The representative of the Defence Ministry also said that the losses of the Ukrainian side amount to more than 2,870 people. Another 3,700 servicemen were injured.

The Russian troops have taken 572 Ukrainian servicemen as POWs.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special operation in the Donbass. According to him, the decision came in response to requests for military assistance from the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov Dmitry Sudakov Foreign companies leave Russian market one after another Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The West is not listening still. Perhaps it never will Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
Russia plans to declare martial law?
Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops the deliveries of space rocket engines to USA
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Russian Defence Ministry reports losses in operation in Ukraine
Russian troops take control of Kherson City
Russia and Ukraine agree to hold second round of talks
Russia admits incidents with NATO can be possible
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy