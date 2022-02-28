Putin indifferent to personal sanction

When commenting about the sanctions that were imposed against President Putin directly after the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Peskov said:

"He is indifferent about them. They (documents on the imposition of sanctions. — ed.) contain absurd provisions on assets and so on, but everyone knows that the president does not have any assets, other than those that he declares every year — a [car] trailer and an apartment,” said Peskov.

The decision to impose sanctions against the president of the Russian Federation is absurd and will not lead to a solution to the problems, he added.

"The very fact of sanctions against the head of state is no less absurd and very short-sighted — that's what I could say,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov acknowledged the severity of the sanctions, but said that Russia would be able to compensate for the damage and respond to such restrictions.

"These are heavy sanctions, they are problematic, but Russia has the necessary potential to compensate for the damage from these sanctions. <…> Russia's responses will be lined up in terms of the expediency of our own interests," Peskov added.

Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of direct Russia-NATO clash

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the threat of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO after Putin ordered to put the nation's strategic deterrence forces on combat duty.