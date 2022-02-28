EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin indifferent to personal sanction

Russia

When commenting about the sanctions that were imposed against President Putin directly after the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Peskov said:

Putin indifferent to personal sanction

"He is indifferent about them. They (documents on the imposition of sanctions. — ed.) contain absurd provisions on assets and so on, but everyone knows that the president does not have any assets, other than those that he declares every year — a [car] trailer and an apartment,” said Peskov.

The decision to impose sanctions against the president of the Russian Federation is absurd and will not lead to a solution to the problems, he added.

"The very fact of sanctions against the head of state is no less absurd and very short-sighted — that's what I could say,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov acknowledged the severity of the sanctions, but said that Russia would be able to compensate for the damage and respond to such restrictions.

"These are heavy sanctions, they are problematic, but Russia has the necessary potential to compensate for the damage from these sanctions. <…> Russia's responses will be lined up in terms of the expediency of our own interests," Peskov added.

Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of direct Russia-NATO clash

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the threat of a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO after Putin ordered to put the nation's strategic deterrence forces on combat duty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Putin indifferent to personal sanction
Russia and Ukraine sit down for talks in Belarus
Russian Army continues suffering losses in Ukraine
Ukrainian army starts using phosphorus ammo
Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special combat duty
The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk
Europe closes airspace for Russian aircraft
The West considers disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy