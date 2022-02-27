EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special duty

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special duty

Vladimir Putin, in response to aggressive statements from Western officials, ordered the Ministry of Defense to put the Russian deterrence forces on special duty, TASS reports.

At the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Putin noted that Western officials not only took unfriendly actions against Moscow in the economic sphere, but also made a number of aggressive statements.

Putin also said that the sanctions that the Western countries imposed against Moscow were illegitimate.

Earlier, Britain's Defence Secretary Lizz Truss stated:

“If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato. We do not want to go there. That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now." 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Nancy O'Brien Simpson USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense Nancy O'Brien Simpson John Vitols Ukraine: Another Failed NATO Adventure John Vitols Dmitry Sudakov Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014 Dmitry Sudakov
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
The flagship of the Ukrainian Navy has been sunk
Europe closes airspace for Russian aircraft
The West considers disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT
Ukraine renounces obligations for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
Ukraine rejects Russia's proposal to start talks in Belarus
China calls USA the biggest threat to the world
Rocket strikes multi-storey apartment building in Kiev
Russia used cruise missiles to attack military targets in Ukraine
USA's Arrogance at Ukraine's Expense
Russia wants to bring Ukraine's Turchynov to justice for his war crimes
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy