Putin orders to put Russian deterrence forces on special duty

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, in response to aggressive statements from Western officials, ordered the Ministry of Defense to put the Russian deterrence forces on special duty, TASS reports.

At the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Putin noted that Western officials not only took unfriendly actions against Moscow in the economic sphere, but also made a number of aggressive statements.

Putin also said that the sanctions that the Western countries imposed against Moscow were illegitimate.

