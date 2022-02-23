Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech to congratulate the Russians on the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, announced that Russia put on combat duty its most powerful arms systems, RBC reports.

These are second-to-none weapons, Putin said.

"We will continue to develop our state-of-the-art arms systems, including hypersonic weapons and weapons based on new physical principles, to expand the use of advanced digital technologies and the use of artificial intelligence,” the president said.

These are the weapons of the future that will significantly increases the potential of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Putin noted. Russia will continue enhancing the army and the navy, since "the international situation is not simple."

According to Putin, in order to guarantee peaceful life, as well as stable and progressive development of Russia, one needs to ensure the country's defence capability in the first place, he said, adding that this is the most important task of the state.