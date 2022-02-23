EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech to congratulate the Russians on the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, announced that Russia put on combat duty its most powerful arms systems, RBC reports.

Putin: Russia puts most powerful arms systems on combat duty

These are second-to-none weapons, Putin said.

"We will continue to develop our state-of-the-art arms systems, including hypersonic weapons and weapons based on new physical principles, to expand the use of advanced digital technologies and the use of artificial intelligence,” the president said.

These are the weapons of the future that will significantly increases the potential of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Putin noted. Russia will continue enhancing the army and the navy, since "the international situation is not simple."

According to Putin, in order to guarantee peaceful life, as well as stable and progressive development of Russia, one needs to ensure the country's defence capability in the first place, he said, adding that this is the most important task of the state.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

New Russian drone dropping bombs
Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it Lyuba Lulko Hans Vogel Russia is Europe's Best Hope Hans Vogel Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
USA's new sanctions cause Russian markets to bounce back
Medvedev promises Europe sky-high prices for natural gas
Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it
Putin announces the end of the Minsk agreements
Putin receives permission to deploy Russian troops in Donetsk and Luhansk
Russia is Europe's Best Hope
Covid-19: The (criminal) negligence of the Back-to-Business policy
Victoria Beckham comes under criticism for posting illegal photoshoot of her son
Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 certification
Russia's recognition of Donbass: Putin changes the world again
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy