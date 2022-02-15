It took Russia three hours to force US submarine out of territorial waters

It took the border guards three hours to force a foreign submarine leave Russia's territorial waters, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"While conducting part of military exercises in the area of ​​the Kuril Islands, a submarine, most likely a US submarine, was detected off Urup Island. As a result of the actions that lasted for about three hours, the submarine was forced out of the Russian territorial waters," Shoygu said.

Earlier, on February 12, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate "used appropriate means" against a Virginia-class submarine of the US Navy, which entered the Russian territorial waters.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Urup Island, which is part of the Kuril chain. The submarine was detected during military exercises by Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and a submarine of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy.

According to the Defence Ministry, the crew of the frigate warned the submarine about the violation of the water borders of Russia and demanded, both in Russian and in English languages, that the sub leaves "immediately". The crew of the submarine did not respond to the warning.

After the incident, the Defense Attache at the US Embassy was summoned to the ministry. He was handed a note of protest because of the "provocative actions" of the American submarine, which posed a threat to Russia's national security.

Captain Kyle Raines, a representative of the US Armed Forces, said that a Virginia submarine was not staying in Russian territorial waters. The official refused to disclose the exact location of the American submarines.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told TASS. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," he said.

On February 12, Russian President Putin held talks with US President Joe Biden. The two presidents did not discuss the incident with the submarine during the talks, Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said. The president was informed about the situation, he added.