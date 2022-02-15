EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

It took Russia three hours to force US submarine out of territorial waters

Russia

It took the border guards three hours to force a foreign submarine leave Russia's territorial waters, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It took Russia three hours to force US submarine out of territorial waters

"While conducting part of military exercises in the area of ​​the Kuril Islands, a submarine, most likely a US submarine, was detected off Urup Island. As a result of the actions that lasted for about three hours, the submarine was forced out of the Russian territorial waters," Shoygu said.

Earlier, on February 12, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate "used appropriate means" against a Virginia-class submarine of the US Navy, which entered the Russian territorial waters.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Urup Island, which is part of the Kuril chain. The submarine was detected during military exercises by Ilyushin Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and a submarine of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy.

According to the Defence Ministry, the crew of the frigate warned the submarine about the violation of the water borders of Russia and demanded, both in Russian and in English languages, that the sub leaves "immediately". The crew of the submarine did not respond to the warning.

After the incident, the Defense Attache at the US Embassy was summoned to the ministry. He was handed a note of protest because of the "provocative actions" of the American submarine, which posed a threat to Russia's national security.

Captain Kyle Raines, a representative of the US Armed Forces, said that a Virginia submarine was not staying in Russian territorial waters. The official refused to disclose the exact location of the American submarines.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told TASS. "I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," he said.

On February 12, Russian President Putin held talks with US President Joe Biden. The two presidents did not discuss the incident with the submarine during the talks, Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said. The president was informed about the situation, he added.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal Dmitry Sudakov Sawraj Singh America risking destructive world war to maintain hegemony Sawraj Singh Lyuba Lulko Canada's Freedom Convoy starts global resistance in the war against antivaxers Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
It took Russia three hours to force US submarine out of territorial waters
Russia starts pulling back the troops from Belarus
Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal
NFL Halftime Show: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs head down
Russian FM Lavrov still sees a chance to talk to NATO and USA
Ukraine admits it may turn down NATO membership to avoid war with Russia
Kiev Mayor Klitschko announces preparations to evacuate Kiev
Belarus President Lukashenko excludes war with Ukraine
Russian region bans foreign migrants from working at cafes and taxis
America risking destructive world war to maintain hegemony
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy