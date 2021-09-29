EN RU FR PT
Moscow does not want Turkish weapons to be used in Ukraine

News from the Kremlin

On Wednesday, September 29, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow considers the topic of military cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey to be a very important one, because Russia would not want Turkish weapons to be used to attack the unrecognized republics of Donbass (People's Republic of Luhansk and People's Republic of Donetsk - ed.).

"Of course, we would not like, shall we say, hotheads, to use such arms systems to strike their own citizens of Ukraine,” the head of the Kremlin press service said.

Turkey and Ukraine have been actively cooperating in the military sphere. In particular, Kiev supplies aircraft engines to Ankara, while Turkey sells its strike-reconnaissance drones to Ukraine and builds warships for the Ukrainian Navy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier said that Putin and Erdogan would discuss the Ukrainian-Turkish military cooperation at their meeting in Sochi.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine sent the Bayraktar TB2 attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle, purchased earlier from Turkey, to patrol the Black Sea. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey will also build a modern corvette for Ukraine by 2023.

Senior adviser to the Turkish president, Mujahit Küçükılmaz, said that Russia should not worry about the supplies of Turkish weapons to Ukraine. With its relations with one state, Ankara does not create problems in relations with another, the official said, adding that Ankara was "separating apples from pears" in its political moves.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
