Russian prosecutors want Alexey Navalny jailed for 3.5 years

The Russian Federal Penal Service asked in court that the suspended sentence of Alexey Navalny (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) be replaced with a prison term of 3.5 years.

A representative of the department said in the Moscow City Court on February 2 that Navalny committed 60 violations of public order after his suspended sentence.

During the court hearings, Navalny introduced himself as an individual entrepreneur. "I work at IP Navalny," he said (IP is a Russian acronym for "individual entrepreneur - ed.). When asked about his place of residence, Navalny responded that he resides at Detention Centre No. 1.

The court did not allow cameramen to attend the hearing. Representatives of the prosecutor's office and the Federal Penal Service also spoke out against the shooting.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 rubles on charges of fraud and money laundering. The court ruled to consider the verdict as a suspended sentence with a probationary period, first for five and then for six years.