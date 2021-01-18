World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Alexey Navalny urges Russians to take to the streets

Russia » Politics

Alexey Navalny released a video message, in which he urged his supporters to take to the streets.  The appeal was posted on Navalny Live YouTube channel immediately after the court arrested the politician for 30 days.

Alexey Navalny urges Russians to take to the streets

"What is this toad sitting on the pipe afraid of? What are these bunker thieves afraid of most? You know it very well. Theу are afraid of people taking to the streets. This is the thing, the political factor that cannot be ignored. This is the most important fact, the essence of politics. Therefore, do not be afraid - take to the streets. Don't do it for me - do it for yourself, for your future." Navalny said in his address.

Leonid Volkov, the head of Navalny's network of regional headquarters, said that they "immediately begin preparations for massive rallies across the country on January 23rd."

Alexey Navalny was arrested for 30 days. This decision was made by the Khimki City Court at an offsite session held at the premises of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the town of Khimki. Navalny will be staying in jail the trial to replace his suspended sentence on the Yves Rocher case with a real one takes place.

"The Khimki court ruled that Navalny would be staying under arrest until February 15," his lawyer Vadim Kobzev said.

The court decision was made during the offsite meeting due to the absence of Navalny's test for COVID-19.

Last materials
In Russia, Alexey Navalny gets what he thought he would
Alexey Navalny urges Russians to take to the streets
Hospitals overwhelmed in Lebanon as COVID-19 cases rise dramatically
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
No more Open Skies
Memo To Trump: Scorch the Earth – Part 2
Memo To Trump: Scorch the Earth – Part 1
Which coronavirus vaccine is best in the world?
Russia to finish naval base for doomsday weapon in 2022
Popular
Columnists
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline

In a weary world of endless US military interventions, sanctions, trade tariffs and chaos, let’s pause and take stock of the shining house on the hill

Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
Hospitals overwhelmed in Lebanon as COVID-19 cases rise dramatically
Asia
Hospitals overwhelmed in Lebanon as COVID-19 cases rise dramatically
Dmitry Sudakov In Russia, Alexey Navalny gets what he thought he would Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis Lyuba Lulko
Comments
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
Criminal idiocy: The see-through filth which is US foreign policy
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
No more Open Skies
A problem named vaccine?
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
Memo To Trump: Scorch the Earth – Part 2
USA to provide more lethal weapons to Ukraine to strike Crimea and Donbass
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy