World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin to the West: Folks, let's get along!

Russia » News from the Kremlin

BBC's Steve Rosenberg asked Russian President Vladimir Putin whether Putin feels "at least some" responsibility for the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West. The journalist also wondered whether Putin had read the investigation about Navalny.

Putin to the West: Folks, let's get along!

Russia is warm and fuzzy compared to aggressive West

Putin, without naming Alexei Navalny, called him a "blogger" and noted that Western countries should either give Russia access to data on chemical weapons or come to Russia and deliver Navalny's biological material.

"Why don't they give us the official conclusion about the use of Novichok at least?" Putin asked Rosenberg a counter question. "Are you asking me?" Rosenberg replied. "I am a journalist and I ask questions."

Putin laughed, apologized and continued: "I feel responsible for what is happening to Russia and its people, and I will do everything in the interests of the state."

"As for us being warm and fuzzy. Compared to you, yes, we are! We are warm and fuzzy. We heard assurances that NATO would not be expanding eastward. But you did nothing, shouldn't we react?  Did we pull out from the missile defense treaty? But we have to react. Our partners pulled out from the treaty on long-range and medium-range missiles. Did we pull out? No. They pulled out from the Open Skies Treaty. What should we do in this regard? You, as a NATO country, will be flying above  us collecting everything? You are smart people, why do you think that we are idiots? Why can't you calculate elementary things?" Putin said.

Putin reminded that Russia has army bases abroad only in terroristically dangerous areas, while the United States has a huge network of army bases all around the world. Russia is open to cooperation, but the United States wants no negotiations, the head of state said.

"So, who is warm and fuzzy and who is aggressive?" Putin asked and quoted Russian cartoon charter Cat Leopold, addressing the leadership of Western countries: "Folks, let's get along."

Putin hopes Biden will make completion of Nord Stream 2 possible

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Russia and Germany, is beneficial to Germany and Europe as a whole, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "This meets the national interests of Europe and Germany," he stressed, adding that it goes about a purely economic project.

At the same time, Putin set out a hope that the new US administration, headed by President-elect Joseph Biden, will respect the interests of the European Union when completing the pipeline, will not put pressure on European partners and return to fair competition in world markets.

The Nord Stream 2 is almost complete, it remains to build about 165 km of the pipeline. "I think we will finish the job," he said.

Putin's New Year gift to Russian children

At the end of the press conference, President Putin announced a New Year's gift to Russian citizens with children under seven years of age.

Many New Year and Christmas festive events for children have been canceled in Russia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Against such a background, the president and the government decided to pay each family with children under seven years 5,000 rubles (about $67), to each child.

Thus, pre-New Year payments will be paid to 12 million children, which will require a total of about 60 billion rubles.

Last materials
Putin wants to save lives on post-Soviet space
Pardon Julian Assange
Putin: We are not a gas station anymore
Never settle at where you are to gain more earning power
Russian FM Lavrov in the Balkans: Those good old US tunes
Is it legal to be fired because of your age?
New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight
Who owns Nature?
Top economic trends for 2021: A revival is near?
Turkey may force Americans out of Incirlik base over S-400 sanctions
Popular
Companies
New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight

The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 - the regional turboprop aircraft developed in the USSR during the 1980s

New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight
Russian FM Lavrov in the Balkans: Those good old US tunes
Europe
Russian FM Lavrov in the Balkans: Those good old US tunes
Columnists
Who owns Nature?
News from the Kremlin
Putin: We are not a gas station anymore
Stephen Lendman Pardon Julian Assange Stephen Lendman Alex Sanders Never settle at where you are to gain more earning power Alex Sanders Lyuba Lulko Russian FM Lavrov in the Balkans: Those good old US tunes Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Armenia either goes with Russia or falls into abyss of national catastrophe
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Xi Jinping wants China to expand to deflate USA's global domination bubble
Xi Jinping wants China to expand to deflate USA's global domination bubble
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Armenia either goes with Russia or falls into abyss of national catastrophe
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize yet again
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Selected, Not Elected, Biden/Harris Time's Dual Persons of the Year
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy