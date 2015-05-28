Russia has 117 dollar billionaires

There are more than a hundred dollar billionaires in Russia as of 2021.

According to the world ranking of billionaires, which was published on Tuesday, April 6, by Forbes Magazine, 117 Russian citizens hold billion-dollar fortunes.

According to Forbes, 117 Russians are currently dollar billionaires. Russia is thus ranked 5th in the world following the United States (724), China (698, including wealthy individuals from Hong Kong and Macau), India (140) and Germany (136).

Russia's wealthiest man takes the 51st place in the global ranking. This is the chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Severstal, Alexei Mordashov, whose fortune is worth $29.1 billion.

He is followed by president of the Interros holding and the largest shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin (55th place on the list), with $27 billion.

Vladimir Lisin, the main beneficiary of NLMK, closes the top three of Russia's wealthiest representatives on Forbes's list with a fortune evaluated at $26.2 billion.

The Forbes ranking includes 2,755 wealthy individuals from all over the world. Their total fortune is estimated at a record $13.08 trillion. This number went 64 percent up from a year before.

The first line of the rating, like in 2020, is taken by the founder and CEO of Amazon online retailer Jeff Bezos with $177 billion. No. 2 is the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk with $151 billion, and the third spot is taken by the owner of LVMH fashion house Bernard Arnault and his family with $150 billion.

This year's rating includes 493 new names. At the same time, 84 billionaires who were on last year's list dropped out of it in 2021 (23 of them died).

Earlier in April, it was reported that the combined fortune of Russian billionaires increased by $23.9 billion since the beginning of 2021. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Vladimir Potanin (Norilsk Nickel) remains the wealthiest in Russia, whose fortune in the first quarter of 2021 year has grown by $235 million to $30.3 billion.