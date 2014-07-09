World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin signs law to run for president again

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law giving him the right to run for president again. The document was published on the official website of legal information.

Putin signs law to run for president again

The State Duma, the Russian Parliament, adopted the corresponding law on presidential terms on March 24. The document was elaborated to implement a new provision of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, according to which the limitation of the number of terms shall be applied to the sitting head of state disregarding his previous presidential terms. Thus, Putin has been entitled  to run for two more terms.

The law also tightens requirements for presidential candidates.

A Russian citizen not younger than 35 years old who has permanently resided in the Russian Federation for at least 25 years can thus be elected president provided that he or she neither holds nor ever held citizenship of another state.

The document also regulates the norms of the law on the election of State Duma deputies (members of the parliament). Thus, those convicted of crimes of average gravity cannot apply for a deputy mandate for five years from the date when their conviction has been removed.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Residents share horrifying details of UAV air raid on Donetsk
What to expect from Putin's 2021 Address to the Federal Assembly
Photo of naked Slavic models in Dubai sparks public outrage
Russian footballer, aged 18, died during the game
Ukraine admits NATO prepares for war over Crimea
Another Donbass war to spark due to Biden's 'killer' remarks and Nord Stream 2
Russia and China will make Northern Sea Route become the new Suez Canal
Kremlin responds to USA's intention to protect Ukraine
MMA fighter loses ring finger, but does not stop
The Kathopnishad: A Commentary (Part III)
Popular
Showbiz
Photo of naked Slavic models in Dubai sparks public outrage

One of the Russian women who posed naked for a photo on the balcony of a hotel in Dubai is the daughter of a Russian oligarch

Photo of naked Slavic models in Dubai sparks public outrage
Residents share horrifying details of UAV air raid on Donetsk
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Residents share horrifying details of UAV air raid on Donetsk
Other
Russian footballer, aged 18, died during the game
News from the Kremlin
What to expect from Putin's 2021 Address to the Federal Assembly
Lyuba Lulko Another Donbass war to spark due to Biden's 'killer' remarks and Nord Stream 2 Lyuba Lulko Alexander Shtorm Russia and China will make Northern Sea Route become the new Suez Canal Alexander Shtorm Sheeba Rakesh The Kathopnishad: A Commentary (Part III) Sheeba Rakesh
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy