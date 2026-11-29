Why This One-Pan Dinner Looks Like a Porcupine, Tastes Like a Hug, and Saves Your Dishes

There is something profoundly comforting about a one-pan meal where the main course and the side dish evolve together in a single pot. Enter the "Porcupine Meatball," a quirky American classic that bypasses the messy splattering of traditional searing. The secret lies in the raw long-grain rice folded into the beef; as the meatballs simmer in a rich tomato bath, the grains swell and poke through the surface, giving the dish its whimsical, prickly name.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Minced meat, tomatoes and buckwheat in a frying pan

Tracing its roots back nearly a century-appearing in the pages of The Artesia Advocate in New Mexico as early as 1935-this dish is a masterclass in efficiency. While similar "hedgehog" meatballs exist in other cultures, often bathed in creamy sour cream, the authentic American version relies on the bright, acidic punch of tomato passata to cut through the richness of the beef.

Ingredients

Ground beef: 1.5 lbs (approx. 680 g)

1.5 lbs (approx. 680 g) Long-grain rice: ½ cup (approx. 90 g), raw

½ cup (approx. 90 g), raw Grated onion: 1 tbsp

1 tbsp Green bell pepper: 2 tbsp, finely diced

2 tbsp, finely diced Tomato passata (strained tomatoes): 500 g

500 g Water: 200 ml

200 ml Salt: 1 tsp

1 tsp Black pepper: ½ tsp

½ tsp Sugar: ½ tsp

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Shaping the "Porcupines"

Start by rinsing your long-grain rice under cold water until clear. Do not soak or precook it; the raw grain is essential for the texture. In a large bowl, combine the rice with the ground beef, salt, and black pepper. Mix by hand until the rice is evenly distributed. Shape the mixture into ten uniform round meatballs.

2. Crafting the Tomato Base

In a deep skillet or sauté pan, combine the tomato passata, water, grated onion, finely diced green pepper, and sugar. The sugar isn't for sweetness, but to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. Stir the mixture and bring it to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

3. The Slow Simmer

Carefully nestle the meatballs into the simmering sauce in a single layer. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid, and let them braise for 40 to 50 minutes. This is where the magic happens: the rice absorbs the savory tomato broth, softening the meat and creating those signature "quills." If the sauce thickens too quickly, simply stir in a splash of hot water.

4. Serving

Once the rice is tender and the sauce has thickened into a glossy glaze, remove the pan from the heat. Serve the meatballs hot, spooning a generous amount of the aromatic tomato sauce over each portion.

A little kitchen tip: If you want to add a bit more depth to the sauce, a pinch of dried oregano or a handful of fresh parsley stirred in at the end can brighten the dish, though the original 1930s simplicity is hard to beat.