Homemade pastry guide: how to bake soft banana cinnamon rolls without traditional yeast dough

There is a common misconception that a house filled with the scent of fresh baking requires hours of wrestling with stubborn yeast. In reality, some of the most satisfying treats come from the simplest chemistry. These cinnamon-banana swirls rely on a kefir-based dough-a reliable, yeast-free shortcut that yields a tender, slightly tangy crumb, perfectly contrasting the deep, molten sweetness of caramelized fruit.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Rose buns

The secret here is the interaction between the kefir and baking soda; this combination creates a delicate lift without the wait. By pairing this soft base with bananas that have been kissed by heat and cinnamon, we achieve a dessert that feels sophisticated but remains entirely accessible for a Tuesday afternoon tea.

The Ingredients

To prepare one baking sheet of these swirls, gather these pantry staples:

For the Dough:

• All-purpose flour: 300 g

• Kefir: 150 ml

• Egg: 1 large

• Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp

• Baking soda: ½ tsp

• Salt: a pinch

For the Filling and Finish:

• Ripe bananas: 2

• Sugar: 3 tbsp

• Ground cinnamon: 1 tsp

• Egg: 1 (for the egg wash)

Step-by-Step Preparation

1. Caramelizing the Bananas

Start with the filling, as it needs time to cool. Peel the bananas and slice them into neat rounds. Place them in a dry skillet over medium heat, sprinkling the sugar and cinnamon over the top. Sauté for 2-3 minutes. You are looking for the moment the sugar melts and the bananas are glazed in a fragrant, shimmering syrup. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool completely; adding hot fruit to the dough would disrupt the texture and cause the pastry to slump.

2. Crafting the Dough

Warm the kefir slightly-this helps the soda activate more efficiently. Pour it into a deep bowl, stirring in the baking soda, salt, egg, and vegetable oil. Whisk until the liquids are fully integrated. Gradually fold in the sifted flour. Work the dough with your hands until it becomes soft and supple; it should be pliable without sticking stubbornly to your fingers.

3. Shaping the Swirls

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a flat sheet about 3-4 mm thick. Evenly distribute the cooled banana mixture across the surface. Gently roll the dough into a tight cylinder, then slice it crosswise into individual swirls. This creates that beautiful spiral of fruit and dough that caramelizes in the oven.

4. The Final Bake

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the swirls cut-side up, leaving a small gap between each to allow for expansion. Beat the remaining egg and brush it lightly over the tops for a professional, golden sheen. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C (approx. 375°F) for 20-25 minutes. The cue for readiness is a consistent, golden-brown crust.

Baker's Tips for Success

The Fruit Factor: Use bananas that are heavily spotted or even turning brown. These overripe fruits have a higher concentration of natural sugars, which means they caramelize faster and provide a much deeper, more concentrated flavor.

Finding the Balance: Resist the urge to overload the dough with filling. While a generous amount of banana is tempting, too much filling can cause the swirls to lose their structural integrity and flatten out during the bake.

The Perfect Serve: These swirls are at their peak when served warm, while the interior remains soft and the aroma is most potent. They are a wonderful companion to a steaming cup of tea or a cold glass of milk.