Ditch the Kitchen Chaos: How a Cube of Pumpkin Turns Manti Into a New Year Miracle

Imagine a New Year's Eve where the kitchen feels less like a battlefield and more like a sanctuary. You're not frantically chopping or worrying about emulsified sauces breaking. Instead, you're simply sliding a tray of pre-made dumplings into a steamer, letting the steam do the heavy lifting while the rest of the holiday preparation unfolds around you. That is the promise of pumpkin and minced beef manti. It is a dish that tastes deeply savory and warm, yet it offers a modern convenience that makes it ideal for festive tables. Plus, it is naturally lactose-free, a quiet but welcome detail for many households.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Dumplings on a plate

What makes this specific combination worth your time? It's the interplay of textures. The beef is not ground into a paste but finely chopped into tiny, precise cubes. The pumpkin, also cubed, brings a subtle sweetness and a slight crunch that prevents the filling from feeling heavy. It's a small discovery that transforms a standard meat dumpling into something with more depth and seasonal character.

Ingredients for 8 servings

500 g beef (chuck or round works well)

2 large white onions

200 g pumpkin (peeled and seeded)

1 teaspoon salt (divided)

3 pinches black pepper, ground

1 pinch hmeli-suneli (a Georgian spice blend with coriander and basil notes)

500 g all-purpose flour

1 cup mineral water (still or sparkling, according to preference)

1 egg

Preparing the Dough

Start with the dough, as it benefits from resting. In a deep bowl, create a well in the center of the flour. Crack the egg into the well, add one-half teaspoon of the salt, and pour in the mineral water. Work the mixture until you have a dense, smooth dough. If it feels too sticky, add a little more flour; if it's too dry, a splash of water. The goal is a firm dough that holds its shape. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate it while you prepare the filling. This rest period relaxes the gluten, making the dough easier to roll out thinly.

Creating the Filling

For the best texture, slightly chill the beef before cutting. This makes the knife work easier and the cuts cleaner. Dice the beef into small cubes, roughly 0.5 cm in size. Chop the onions finely. Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds, then dice it into cubes the same size as the meat. This uniformity ensures even steaming and a balanced bite.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, onions, and pumpkin. Add the remaining half teaspoon of salt, the black pepper, and the pinch of hmeli-suneli. Don't just stir-press the spices into the mixture with your hands. This ensures every cube of meat and pumpkin is coated, distributing the flavor evenly throughout the filling.

Assembling and Freezing

Roll out the chilled dough very thin. Thin dough steams quickly and remains tender, whereas thick dough can become chewy. Use a bowl or cutter to cut out circles. Shape the manti in whatever style feels most natural to you-whether you prefer the traditional pleated look or a simpler pinch-closure.

Place the formed dumplings on a floured surface or a sheet of parchment paper, ensuring they do not touch. Transfer them to the freezer for 3 to 4 hours until they are completely solid. Once frozen, you can transfer them to a storage bag. This is your "lazy night” preparation: whenever you are ready to serve, the manti are ready to go.

Steaming the Manti

On the day of your feast, prepare your steamer (manti pot). Generously brush each tier with vegetable or butter to prevent sticking. Arrange the frozen manti on the trays, leaving 2 to 3 cm of space between each dumpling. This space is crucial; as they cook, they will expand slightly and release steam. If they are packed too tightly, they will stick together.

Add water to the bottom basin of the steamer, giving it a light pinch of salt. Place the tiers with the manti over the water and bring it to a boil. Once steaming vigorously, cover and cook for 40 minutes. The result should be tender, juicy dumplings with a subtle sweetness from the pumpkin and a robust, spiced beef flavor.

Culinary Notes and Variations

A few small adjustments can elevate the dish further. Hmeli-suneli is aromatic but potent; use it lightly so it complements rather than overpowers the natural flavors of the beef and pumpkin. If you find the filling too dense, you can knead 50 ml of ice-cold water into the minced meat mixture. This technique, common in dumpling making, helps retain moisture and creates a slightly lighter texture.

For those using a standard steamer basket, a silicone mesh mat can help prevent sticking. And if you want to stretch the meal or add a vegetable element, consider steaming some mini corn alongside the manti. The sweetness of the corn pairs surprisingly well with the savory, spiced beef.