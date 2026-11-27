These bakery-style shells are hiding a secret: the three-ingredient filling changed everything

There is a particular kind of magic in dessert making where the hardest part-working with dough-is simply already done. If you love the satisfaction of a bakery-quality finish without the hours of rolling, shaping, and blind-baking, these caramel cream tartlets are your new go-to. They taste like a rich, professional confection, yet the active preparation time is so short you can barely watch the clock.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Dessert in a basket

The Shortcut to Professional Puffiness

The beauty of this recipe lies in its reliance on pre-made components. You will be using ready-to-bake or fully baked shortcrust pastry shells (tartelets), which means you are skipping the fragile and finicky process of handling raw pastry dough. The result is a crisp, buttery foundation that supports a custard-like filling that feels incredibly smooth and decadent. The flavor profile is dominated by the deep, roasted sweetness of condensed milk, balanced by the tangy freshness of sour cream and the rich binding power of an egg.

What You Need

To make this batch, gather the following ingredients. Note that the quantities are precise, so having a kitchen scale is highly recommended for the wet ingredients:

10-12 ready-made shortcrust pastry shells (tartelets)

150 g (approx. 5.3 oz) sweetened condensed milk (cooked or standard, as long as it is sweet and thick)

150 g (approx. 5.3 oz) sour cream (full-fat for the best texture)

1 large chicken egg

5-6 walnut halves, for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

1. Prepare the Workspace

Lay out your pastry shells on a baking sheet. It is important to leave a small amount of space between them. As the filling heats up, it will expand slightly, and you want to ensure the edges of the crusts do not merge or burn.

2. Mix the Filling

In a medium bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, and the egg. Using a whisk or a silicone spatula, mix the ingredients thoroughly until the mixture is completely uniform and creamy. There should be no lumps of sour cream floating in the sweetened milk; the color should be a consistent, pale beige throughout. This step is crucial for a smooth, silky texture in the final bake.

3. Fill the Shells

Using a small ladle or a measuring cup, carefully pour the liquid filling into each pastry shell. Do not fill them to the brim. You want to leave a small gap between the top of the filling and the rim of the pastry. This is a critical technical detail: the mixture will puff up as it cooks, and you need room for that expansion to prevent overflow onto the baking sheet.

4. Bake to Set

Preheat your oven to 170-180°C (approximately 340-350°F). Place the tray of filled tartlets in the center of the oven. Bake for approximately 12 to 15 minutes. The timing is more of a guide than a strict rule; you are looking for the filling to set. It should no longer be jiggly in the center but should still have a slight, gentle wobble, indicating it is creamy and soft inside. The edges should be set, but you want to avoid browning the filling or drying out the crust.

5. Cool and Garnish

Remove the tartlets from the oven and let them cool on the rack to room temperature. As they cool, the filling will firm up further. Break the walnuts into neat halves and place one or two on the center of each cooled tartlet. The earthy, crunch of the walnut provides a textural contrast that cuts through the richness of the cream.

Baker's Tips for Success

Monitor the Rise: The egg and cream mixture expands significantly under heat. Under-filling is safer than over-filling; a messy, overflowing tartlet is difficult to salvage, but a slightly shallow one is perfectly acceptable and still delicious.

Texture Check: Keep a close eye on the tartlets during the last few minutes of baking. The goal is a stable, dense center with a moist, tender interior. If you leave them too long, the filling can become dry and the crust can burn, losing its delicate balance.