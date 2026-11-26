Daikon and crab salad: a new recipe combines specific textures with a light dairy-based dressing

Adaemon, cucumber, and imitation crab meet in a salad where texture does the heavy lifting: the crisp, watery density of the root vegetables contrasts with the soft, flaky pull of the crab. The ingredient that anchors the dish is not the protein or the vegetable, but the red onion. Left raw and untreated, the onion tends to overpower the delicate flavors of the crab and the mild sweetness of the cucumber. By marinating it in lemon juice and a small amount of sugar, the onion loses its sharp bite and transforms into a bright, piquant accent that binds the dish without dominating it.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Crab meat salad with cucumber

The base of the salad requires 130 g of daikon radish, 100 g of cucumber, and 100 g of imitation crab (surimi). Half a red onion is sliced into thin rings, then tossed with one tablespoon of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of sugar. This brief marination is the decisive move; it mellows the sulfurous compounds in the onion and allows them to integrate gently with the dairy-based dressing later on.

Preparation

Cut the cucumber and daikon into matchstick-sized strips. Slice the crab meat into small pieces. If the daikon feels particularly peppery or spicy, soak the strips in salted water for a short time to soften the heat before draining. Combine all the chopped vegetables and crab in a large bowl.

For the dressing, mix one tablespoon of sour cream with one tablespoon of mayonnaise. This combination provides enough body to coat the raw vegetables without making the salad heavy or wet. Add the dressing to the bowl, then season with salt and black pepper to taste. Fold everything together gently to preserve the distinct textures of the crab and vegetables.