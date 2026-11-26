These golden cubes look like gems: long cold waiting periods changed the vegetable structure

The transformation of dense pumpkin flesh into translucent, aromatic candied pieces relies on a slow exchange of moisture and flavor rather than immediate heat. The process begins with 1 kg of peeled pumpkin, cut into slices 1 to 1.5 cm thick, combined in a vessel with 500 g of sugar, the juice and zest of one lemon and one orange, and a specific blend of whole spices: three cinnamon sticks, three star anise pods, five cardamom pods, three cloves, and ten grains of allspice.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Candied pumpkin

Cold maceration is the decisive action here. The mixture is left to stand in a cool place for approximately 10 hours without stirring. During this period, the sugar draws moisture out of the vegetable tissues, creating a concentrated syrup and priming the pumpkin's structure for the subsequent cooking stages. This step is critical for ensuring the fruit absorbs the aromatic compounds and develops the necessary translucency.

Cooking and Stabilization

The thermal processing follows a two-stage method designed to allow the syrup to penetrate deeply. The contents are brought to a boil and then simmered on minimal heat for five minutes. The pot is then covered with a lid lined with paper towels to absorb condensation and allowed to cool completely. This cycle of heating and cooling is repeated once. After the second cooling period, the pieces are drained in a sieve to remove excess syrup.

The final stage is drying, which determines the texture of the candied fruit. The pieces are dried in an oven at 90°C for three hours, or in a dehydrator at 65°C for three to four hours. The goal is a result that is soft inside but resilient on the outside, without sticking to the hands.

Finishing and Storage

Once fully cooled, the candied pumpkin is tossed in a mixture of four tablespoons of powdered sugar and one tablespoon of cornstarch. The starch acts as a barrier to prevent the pieces from clumping together. The finished product is stored in a sealed jar at room temperature, kept strictly away from heat sources to prevent the sugar coating from melting. The remaining syrup from the cooking process can be reduced and stored in the refrigerator.