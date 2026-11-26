How to bake a classic curly pie with fruit jam and crumbly dough

Curly jam pie relies on a specific mechanical contrast: the base is a formed dough, while the topping is a network of solid fat strands suspended in flour. The visual signature of this pastry-the "curly” texture-does not emerge from baking alone but is established during the mixing phase, where the state of the butter determines whether the final product is a crumbly, layered structure or a dense cake.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pie with jam

The formula calls for 450 g of wheat flour, 270 g of sugar, 180 g of natural butter, two eggs, 10 g of vanilla sugar, one tablespoon of leavening agent, salt to taste, and 300 g of thick fruit jam. The critical variable here is the temperature and solidity of the butter. The recipe requires freezing the butter until it becomes hard before it is incorporated. This step is not merely preparatory; it is structural. When frozen butter is grated directly onto the dry ingredients, it maintains its shape, creating distinct pockets of fat within the flour matrix. If the butter were soft, it would coat the flour rather than remain discrete, leading to a dough that lacks the desired internal separation.

Mixing and Structure

The method for combining the ingredients dictates the final texture. The dry components-flour, sugars, leavening, and salt-are whisked together first. The frozen butter is then grated into this mixture. The instruction to quickly mix by hand to achieve a large, uneven crumble is essential. This stage preserves the integrity of the butter shreds. Once the eggs are added, the dough comes together, but the recipe explicitly warns against over-kneading. The goal is a cohesive mass that remains slightly heterogeneous and layered. Overworking the dough at this stage would distribute the fat uniformly, destroying the irregular, flaky interior that defines the pie's character.

Assembly involves dividing the dough into two uneven parts: two-thirds for the base and one-third for the topping. The base is pressed or rolled out on a 30x40 cm parchment-lined sheet. A layer of jam is spread over the base, leaving a one-centimeter border. The remaining one-third of the dough is returned to the freezer briefly to re-solidify, then grated over the jam. This second grating step is the decisive moment for the "curly” appearance. By using solid fat shreds over the wet jam layer, the topping forms a lattice of crispy, distinct strands rather than a continuous crust. The pie is baked at 180 °C for 30 to 35 minutes, until the top crumbs are deeply caramelized.

The final structural element is cooling. The pie must remain on the baking sheet until completely cool. This allows the jam filling to set and firm up. Without this stage, the jam remains soft and sticky, causing the sliced pieces to collapse or adhere to the knife. Only after the filling has solidified can the pie be cut into clean squares or rectangles with defined edges.