Zrazy preparation: Beef mince stuffed with chicken breast and cheese seared and simmered in oil

When standard meat patties feel predictable, zrazy offer a solution that requires no extra effort but delivers a different texture. In this preparation, beef mince acts as the vessel for a filling of chicken breast, cheese, and butter. The dish yields a hearty meal with a rich, creamy profile and herbal notes, while the time commitment remains comparable to ordinary patties.

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The critical step is pre-cooking the filling. This method ensures the center is cooked through before the beef exterior forms a seal. Sliced chicken breast is sautéed in butter for about three minutes, then combined with grated cheese and chopped parsley. The mixture is removed from the heat immediately after the components unify, allowing the cheese to melt slightly without losing its structural integrity.

Preparation

Start with 500 g of beef mince, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Form the mince into small discs, placing one tablespoon of the cooled chicken and cheese mixture in the center of each. Pinch the edges together tightly to seal the filling inside, shaping the items like small patties. To prevent the meat from sticking to hands or the work surface, use breadcrumbs made from two slices of white bread, grated on a coarse grater.

Sear the zrazy in heated oil for four minutes on each side. Reduce the heat and cover the pan, continuing to cook for ten minutes. This two-stage cooking method ensures the beef remains moist while the filling inside stays tender.

The dish pairs well with mashed potatoes, boiled pasta, or fresh vegetables. For a shift in flavor profile, the parsley in the filling can be replaced with dried thyme, basil, and rosemary.