Vlashskiy Salad: A Lighter Variation of the Classic Meat Salad

The Vlashskiy salad is a refined iteration of the traditional meat-based salad, originally popularized by the Prague restaurant. While it shares a structural resemblance to Olivier, the addition of fresh cucumber and a tart-sweet apple shifts the profile from a heavy appetizer to a brighter, more balanced dish. The contrast between the hearty proteins and the crisp acidity of the fruit makes this a reasoned choice for those seeking a lighter alternative to classic mayonnaise-based salads.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salad with red cabbage and apple

Ingredients and Preparation

This recipe yields four portions and requires approximately 60 minutes of preparation time. The base consists of:

Boiled chicken thigh (or other boiled meat)

200 g ham

2 medium potatoes

2 medium cucumbers

1 large tart-sweet apple

4 tbsp canned green peas

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley for garnish

The process begins with boiling the chicken thigh in salted water for about 30 minutes, skimming the foam as it cooks. In a separate pot, boil the potatoes for 20-25 minutes. Once cooled, the meats-the chicken fillet and the ham-are diced into cubes or strips. The potatoes and cucumbers are peeled and diced; the apple is peeled (though the skin may be left on according to preference) and diced to match. All these components are combined in a mixing bowl.

Finishing the Dish

The decisive step in achieving the correct consistency is the light folding of two tablespoons of mayonnaise into the mixture, seasoned with salt and pepper. To maintain the texture and visual contrast, the canned green peas are added as a topping rather than mixed in. The salad is served chilled in a bowl or individual ramekins, garnished with fresh parsley.

Nutritional values per 100g: 119.3 kcal, 5.8 g protein, 7.2 g fat, and 7.9 g carbohydrates.