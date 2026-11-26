The Vlashskiy salad is a refined iteration of the traditional meat-based salad, originally popularized by the Prague restaurant. While it shares a structural resemblance to Olivier, the addition of fresh cucumber and a tart-sweet apple shifts the profile from a heavy appetizer to a brighter, more balanced dish. The contrast between the hearty proteins and the crisp acidity of the fruit makes this a reasoned choice for those seeking a lighter alternative to classic mayonnaise-based salads.
This recipe yields four portions and requires approximately 60 minutes of preparation time. The base consists of:
The process begins with boiling the chicken thigh in salted water for about 30 minutes, skimming the foam as it cooks. In a separate pot, boil the potatoes for 20-25 minutes. Once cooled, the meats-the chicken fillet and the ham-are diced into cubes or strips. The potatoes and cucumbers are peeled and diced; the apple is peeled (though the skin may be left on according to preference) and diced to match. All these components are combined in a mixing bowl.
The decisive step in achieving the correct consistency is the light folding of two tablespoons of mayonnaise into the mixture, seasoned with salt and pepper. To maintain the texture and visual contrast, the canned green peas are added as a topping rather than mixed in. The salad is served chilled in a bowl or individual ramekins, garnished with fresh parsley.
Nutritional values per 100g: 119.3 kcal, 5.8 g protein, 7.2 g fat, and 7.9 g carbohydrates.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Ursula von der Leyen sets preliminary conditions for EU-Russia negotiations, demanding an energy truce and Black Sea shipping access, while the EU prepares a new sanctions package. Moscow cites past failed talks and distrusts the timing, viewing EU pressure as a barrier to trust rather than a path to peace.