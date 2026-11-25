Hot Milk Sponge Cake: Moist Crumb with Three Eggs

Hot Milk Sponge Cake addresses a specific constraint in baking: how to achieve a moist, tender crumb with only three eggs rather than the six or more typically required for a standard genoise. Originating in New England in the early 20th century and gaining widespread use in the United States during the 1930s, this method relies on a distinct thermal interaction rather than simply folding ingredients together. The technique substitutes the structural role of excess egg for a heat-induced stabilization of the flour and egg foam.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sponge cake in the oven

The core mechanism involves adding a hot liquid phase to the batter. In a conventional sponge, adding cold milk or water can deflate the aerated egg mixture by shocking the proteins and collapsing the air bubbles. Here, 120 ml of milk and 60 g of butter are heated over low heat until the butter is fully dissolved. This warm emulsion is then incorporated into the egg and sugar mixture. The heat rapidly sets the flour proteins, creating a tighter, more elastic network that retains air volume even as the cake cools. Without this thermal shock, the resulting texture tends to be dense and flat.

Ingredients and Execution

For a 20 cm round cake serving six, the base ingredients are 170 g of wheat flour, 150 g of granulated sugar, 120 ml of milk, 60 g of butter, 3 whole eggs, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar, and a pinch of salt. Powdered sugar is used for finishing.

The process begins with whisking the three eggs and 150 g of sugar at high speed for five minutes. The goal is a very light, voluminous foam, as the final height of the cake depends on this trapped air. The dry ingredients-170 g of flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and salt-are sifted together and folded into the egg mixture in two additions. The folding motion must be gentle, moving from the bottom up, to preserve the foam structure.

Once the hot milk and butter mixture is ready, it is added to the batter. The combined batter is poured into a 20 cm diameter pan lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180 °C for 35 minutes. A wooden skewer inserted into the center should come out clean to indicate doneness. It is critical not to overbake, as the cake's inherent moisture can turn into dryness if left in the oven too long. The cake should cool in the pan, which is set on a wire rack, to prevent it from collapsing under its own weight. The result is a tender, moist crumb that holds together when sliced, suitable for layering or serving as a standalone dessert dusted with powdered sugar.