Baking expert reveals how overnight cold fermentation improves bread texture and flavor

The pursuit of a professional-grade crust and an open crumb often leads to the use of cold fermentation, a process that prioritizes time and temperature over mechanical effort. By utilizing a slow, chilled rise, the dough develops structure and flavor without the need for intensive kneading. This specific method, as detailed by Hibiny. ru, relies on a high-hydration dough and a controlled temperature shift to achieve its result.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A loaf of bread

The Composition and Initial Fermentation

The recipe calls for 450g of high-grade wheat flour, 5g of dry yeast, 1 level tablespoon of salt, and 320-350ml of warm water. The water temperature is a critical starting point, specified at approximately 40°C; this heat is sufficient to activate the yeast without reaching the threshold where the organisms would be neutralized.

The process begins by combining the dry ingredients and gradually incorporating the water. The resulting dough is characterized by a soft consistency, described as slightly denser than a pancake batter. After an initial two-hour proofing at room temperature, the dough is moved to the refrigerator for an overnight cold ferment. This extended period of low-temperature maturation allows for a slower enzymatic breakdown of the starches and a more gradual production of carbon dioxide.

Shaping and Thermal Processing

Upon removal from the refrigerator, the dough-which should have increased roughly threefold in volume-requires one to two hours to acclimate to room temperature. The shaping process involves stretching the dough into a rectangular sheet on a surface dusted with approximately 100g of additional flour, then rolling it into a tight cylinder with sealed edges.

The dough is placed in a baking sleeve, scored on top, and allowed a final proof for 30 minutes in a warm environment. The baking is conducted in two thermal stages: an initial 40 minutes at 180°C to set the structure, followed by a 10-minute increase to 220°C to achieve the final golden-brown crust. The result is a porous, airy crumb derived from the extended fermentation cycle.