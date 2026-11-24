Chicken Zrazy: Stuffed Cutlets with a Dense Egg and Cheese Core

Chicken zrazy are essentially stuffed cutlets, transforming a standard chicken mince into a more structured meal. The appeal lies in the contrast between the lean poultry and a dense, savory core of eggs and spring onions. By incorporating processed cheese into the filling, the interior maintains a stable, creamy consistency that prevents the cutlets from drying out during the frying process.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cutlets

Ingredients

For the base:

800g ground chicken

1 slice of bread (crusts removed)

1/3 cup milk

Salt and black pepper, to taste

For the filling:

3 hard-boiled eggs

1 bunch of green onions

2 tbsp processed cheese

Salt and black pepper, to taste

For frying:

½ cup flour

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Preparation

Begin with the base by soaking the bread slice in milk. Once softened, squeeze out the excess liquid and mix the bread into the ground chicken. Season with salt and pepper, kneading the meat until the mixture is uniform.

For the filling, finely chop the hard-boiled eggs and green onions. Combine them with the processed cheese, salt, and pepper, stirring until the mixture is dense and cohesive. This density is critical for ensuring the filling remains intact while the meat cooks.

To assemble, divide the chicken mince into equal portions and flatten each into a small patty in your palm. Place a portion of the egg mixture in the center and fold the edges of the meat over the filling, sealing it completely to form an oval or round cutlet.

Dredge each zraza in flour, shaking off any excess. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and fry over medium heat until a golden-brown crust forms on both sides and the chicken is fully cooked through.