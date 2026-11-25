Pumpkin Guacamole: A Warm, Hearty Variation with Cooked Pumpkin and Avocado

This variation on guacamole shifts the dish from a light, zesty dip to a substantial, warm appetizer by introducing pumpkin. The addition of a softened, cooked base alters the density of the mix, allowing the pumpkin to mellow the sharpness of the raw garlic and chili.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Guacamole

The decisive move is the preparation of the pumpkin: instead of raw integration, it is simmered in a pan for 10-15 minutes until soft. By avoiding oil during this stage and using only 2-3 tablespoons of water if necessary, the pumpkin releases its own juices, creating a tender, slightly caramelized foundation that contrasts with the fresh cubes of avocado.

To complete the dish, combine the softened pumpkin with finely diced tomato, red onion, one clove of garlic, half a chili pepper, cilantro, and dill. Fold in avocado cubes and dress with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, salt, sugar, and black pepper. The key is to mix gently to preserve the structure of the avocado.

The result is a hearty, spicy vegetarian appetizer suitable for spreading on bread or serving as a standalone dish. While calorie-dense-approximately 948 kcal for the entire recipe due to the olive oil and avocado-the pumpkin transforms the guacamole into a warm, layered composition where the vegetable acts as a core flavor component rather than a simple additive.