Roasted Beet Salad with Pomegranate, Blue Cheese, and Spicy Honey Pecans

Roasted beet salad with pomegranate and blue cheese turns a root vegetable into a dish with a distinct, layered character. The appeal lies in the interplay of textures and flavors: the dense sweetness of the beets is balanced by the tart pop of pomegranate arils and the sharpness of blue cheese, while a fig jam vinaigrette provides a cohesive, sweet-and-sour backbone. A key element in this preparation is the treatment of the pecans. Toasted with honey and cayenne pepper, the nuts develop a crisp, spicy edge that adds necessary rhythm and complexity to the final plate.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Moroccan spicy beetroot

Ingredients for 6 Servings

For the salad:

Beets — 5 medium

Pomegranates — 2

Salad mix (arugula preferred) — 150 g (approx. 5.3 oz)

Pecan halves — 100 g (approx. 3.5 oz)

Blue cheese (such as gorgonzola or roquefort) — 150 g (approx. 5.3 oz)

Honey — 2 tbsp

Extra-virgin olive oil — 4 tbsp (divided)

Cayenne pepper — 0.25 tsp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper — to taste

For the dressing:

Orange juice — 2 tbsp

Orange zest — 1 tsp

Fig jam — 1 tbsp

Balsamic vinegar — 1 tbsp

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200 °C (392 °F). Slice the beets into wedges approximately 2 cm (¾ inch) thick. Arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with a portion of the olive oil. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, until tender but still holding their shape.

While the beets roast, combine the pecans, honey, cayenne pepper, and a pinch of salt on a separate baking sheet. Toast for about 15 minutes, stirring a few times during the process, until the nuts are fragrant and lightly caramelized.

Meanwhile, whisk together the orange juice, zest, fig jam, balsamic vinegar, and the remaining olive oil in a small bowl. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble, place the pomegranate arils and salad greens in a serving bowl. Add the roasted beet wedges and the spicy pecans. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the ingredients and toss gently to coat. Finish by crumbling the blue cheese over the top just before serving.

If preparing the salad in advance, it is best to mix the dressing separately. Add the greens, pomegranate, cheese, and nuts immediately before serving to ensure the pecans remain crisp and the arugula does not wilt.