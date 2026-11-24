Vlazhsky salad mastery: the precise slicing technique that balanced every single bite

The Vlazhsky salad is a structured, savory composition that functions as a punchier relative to the traditional Olivier. The appeal of this version lies in the interplay between the creamy binder and the sharp, acidic contrast of both marinated cucumbers and Korean-style carrots, which prevents the dish from feeling overly heavy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salad made with cabbage, carrots, and chia seeds

The decisive move here is the commitment to a uniform dice. By cutting the ham, potatoes, eggs, and cucumbers into identical cubes, the salad achieves a consistent mouthfeel where no single ingredient dominates the others. This geometric precision ensures that every forkful delivers a balanced ratio of salt, acid, and cream.

Ingredients

200g ham.

2 large potatoes.

2 chicken eggs.

2 fresh cucumbers.

2 marinated cucumbers.

200g Korean-style carrots.

½ medium onion.

2 tbsp mayonnaise.

Chopped dill.

Freshly ground coarse pepper.

Preparation

Begin by boiling the eggs for 8 minutes and the potatoes in their skins for 20-25 minutes. Cooking the potatoes in their jackets helps them maintain a firmer structure, ensuring they do not turn mushy when combined with the moisture from the cucumbers.

While the boiled components cool, finely mince the onion into very small cubes to keep its flavor subtle. Dice the cooled potatoes, eggs, ham, fresh cucumbers, and marinated cucumbers into uniform cubes. The marinated cucumbers provide the necessary acidic lift, while the Korean carrots introduce a sweetness and heat that cut through the richness of the mayonnaise.

Assembly

Combine all diced ingredients in a bowl along with the Korean carrots and chopped dill. Fold in two tablespoons of mayonnaise to bind the mixture. Because the ham and marinated vegetables are naturally salty, additional salt is often unnecessary; taste the mixture before adding more. For a finished presentation, garnish with halves of two boiled quail eggs and a dusting of coarse pepper.

Serve chilled. This recipe yields four portions, approximately 337.5 kcal each.