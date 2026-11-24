Stop boiling your pasta separately: discover the pan-fusion method for creamier vegetable spaghetti

Combining spaghetti with zucchini and a creamy cheese sauce transforms a simple pasta dish into a substantial, vegetable-forward meal. The key to this preparation is the integration of the pasta directly into the pan with the vegetables and sauce, allowing the noodles to soften and absorb the flavors rather than being boiled separately.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pasta with zucchini sauce

The recipe requires 200g of spaghetti, 3 zucchini, 1 onion, 1 tomato, 1 carrot, and a clove of garlic. For the sauce and finish, you will need 100g of processed cheese, 200ml of 10% cream or milk, 1 tablespoon of sour cream, 1 tablespoon of tomato paste, a pinch of sugar, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, and fresh parsley or basil.

Preparation begins with the vegetables. Peel and slice the zucchini into thin strips; cut the carrot into matchsticks or grate it. Dice the tomato and slice the onion into thin half-rings. To make the processed cheese easier to grate, place it in the freezer for 10 minutes before use.

In a skillet, heat olive oil and sauté the onion for about 3 minutes until golden. Stir in the carrot, tomato, and pressed garlic, simmering for 5 minutes until the carrots soften. Add the zucchini strips, season with salt and dried herbs, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until the zucchini are partially tender.

While the vegetables cook, whisk together the cream (or milk), sour cream, tomato paste, sugar, and preferred spices. Pour half of this mixture over the vegetables. Arrange the dry spaghetti on top and pour the remaining sauce over the noodles. Stir and cook for 15 minutes until the pasta is soft.

The final step brings the dish together: stir in the grated processed cheese and continue cooking for 3 minutes until the cheese has completely melted into the sauce. Remove from heat and garnish with chopped fresh herbs.