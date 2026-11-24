Crab sticks meeting smoked roe in the oven: culinary shift surprised sophisticated guests

An open-faced sandwich on brioche that evokes the profile of sushi while requiring only an oven and a grater offers a streamlined approach to a dinner party snack. The dish rests on a specific balance: the fat and smokiness of smoked smelt roe counteract the inherent sweetness of crab sticks, while baking fuses the components into a cohesive topping that adheres securely to the bread.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Hot sandwiches

The foundation consists of 200 grams of crab sticks and 80 grams of hard cheese, both grated on a coarse grater. One tomato, diced finely, is combined with these dry ingredients along with 100 grams of cream cheese and 80 grams of the roe. The source specifies the use of delicatessen-grade smoked smelt roe, a choice that introduces a pronounced depth of flavor. This mixture is spread evenly over slices of brioche.

The slices are arranged on a baking sheet coated with one tablespoon of vegetable oil. They bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes, a process that takes approximately 30 minutes in total. The result is a structured, four-serving appetizer that holds its shape well and is typically served alongside soy sauce and pickled ginger.