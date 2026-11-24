Marinated vegetables guide: methods for preparing red onion cabbage and coriander beets

Autumn brings a specific set of vegetables to the table that are inexpensive, abundant, and ready for transformation. Beets, cabbage, and red onion are three such staples, each capable of becoming a distinct snack that complements meats, fish, or potato dishes. While these ingredients are often treated as mere sides, their specific preparation can define the character of a meal. Each of these preparations relies on a decisive kitchen move-a balance of acidity, temperature, or spice-that elevates the vegetable beyond its raw state.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Boiled roots with northern spices

Crisp Marinated Red Onion

Red onion offers a sharpness that benefits from a gentle softening. The key here is a cold marinade that preserves the vegetable's structure while introducing a bright acidity. The result is a crisp bite with a pleasant tang, making it a versatile accompaniment to heavier dishes.

Ingredients

300 g red onion

200 ml water

50 ml apple cider vinegar (6%)

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

10 g fresh dill

Method

Peel the red onion and slice it into thin half-rings. In a bowl of warm water, dissolve the sugar and salt completely, then stir in the apple cider vinegar. Allow the liquid to cool to room temperature before pouring it over the onion. Refrigerate the mixture for one hour. Before serving, drain any excess liquid thoroughly and garnish with finely chopped fresh dill.

Quick Cabbage with Carrot and Garlic

Cabbage holds a certain rigidity that heat can loosen without cooking. By shocking the raw vegetable with a hot marinade, the fibers relax, creating a texture that is both crisp and yielding. The addition of garlic adds a piquant depth that standard coleslars often lack, making this a piquant, quick-preparation salad.

Ingredients

500 g cabbage

100 g carrot

2 garlic cloves

250 ml water

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp vinegar (9%)

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp salt (without heaping)

Method

Shred the cabbage thinly. Grate the carrot into long strands and slice the garlic into thin pieces. Combine these in a deep bowl. In a separate pan, mix the water, salt, sugar, and vegetable oil, then bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, stir in the vinegar, and immediately pour this hot marinade over the vegetables. Mix well and place a plate or small weight on top to press down. Allow to cool completely, then refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours to marinate.

Spiced Beets with Coriander

Beets are often sweet and earthy, but a pinch of spice and a specific herb can shift their profile entirely. Coriander provides a warm, aromatic note that pairs unusually well with the root's density, while a touch of heat prevents the flavor from becoming one-dimensional. The outcome is a deep, aromatic side dish that stands on its own.

Ingredients

500 g cooked beets

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1.5 tbsp apple cider vinegar (6%)

½ tsp ground coriander

1 tsp sugar

1/3 tsp salt

A pinch of hot pepper

Method

Peel the cooked beets and grate them on a coarse grater into strands. Crush or finely mince the garlic. Add the garlic, ground coriander, sugar, salt, and hot pepper to the beets. Pour in the vegetable oil and apple cider vinegar, mixing until the spices are evenly distributed. Refrigerate for at least two hours to allow the beets to absorb the flavors.