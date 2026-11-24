The integrity of a cottage cheese Adjarian khachapuri relies on the structural balance between a soft, curd-based dough and a high-moisture cheese filling. The objective is a boat-shaped pastry that supports a molten center without the base becoming soggy, a result dictated primarily by the choice of cheese and the precision of the two-stage baking process.
The foundation begins with a formula consisting of 200g cottage cheese, 1 egg, 150g wheat flour, 50ml milk, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp salt, and 1 tsp dry yeast. The critical state of this dough is achieved during the 40-minute proofing period in a warm, draft-free environment; the dough must transition from a raw mixture into a soft, elastic ball before it can be shaped into the characteristic oval and pinched into a boat.
The structure of the filling is determined by the combination of 150g Sulguni and 50g Mozzarella. Sulguni is the decisive ingredient here; its ability to melt into long threads without releasing excess moisture is what prevents the bottom of the pastry from softening during the bake. This ensures the crust remains distinct from the filling.
The timing of the bake is split into two critical windows to control the final texture:
The process concludes with the optional addition of 30g of butter to the hot cheese, enhancing the richness of the finished structure. The success of the dish is not found in the assembly, but in the 220°C heat and the precise 5-minute window that preserves the liquid state of the yolk.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Armenia's fruit and vegetable shipments to Russia fell by 99.6% to 110 tons in June 2026, following Moscow's sanitary restrictions that threaten 2% of the national GDP and disrupt supply chains previously dependent on the Russian market.