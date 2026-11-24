Sulguni and Mozzarella mixture: how to achieve the molten center in Adjarian khachapuri

The integrity of a cottage cheese Adjarian khachapuri relies on the structural balance between a soft, curd-based dough and a high-moisture cheese filling. The objective is a boat-shaped pastry that supports a molten center without the base becoming soggy, a result dictated primarily by the choice of cheese and the precision of the two-stage baking process.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Домашние творожное печенье

The foundation begins with a formula consisting of 200g cottage cheese, 1 egg, 150g wheat flour, 50ml milk, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp salt, and 1 tsp dry yeast. The critical state of this dough is achieved during the 40-minute proofing period in a warm, draft-free environment; the dough must transition from a raw mixture into a soft, elastic ball before it can be shaped into the characteristic oval and pinched into a boat.

The Role of Ingredient State and Temperature

The structure of the filling is determined by the combination of 150g Sulguni and 50g Mozzarella. Sulguni is the decisive ingredient here; its ability to melt into long threads without releasing excess moisture is what prevents the bottom of the pastry from softening during the bake. This ensures the crust remains distinct from the filling.

The timing of the bake is split into two critical windows to control the final texture:

The Primary Bake: The boats are placed in a 220°C oven for 15 minutes. This stage sets the dough and melts the cheese mixture.

The boats are placed in a 220°C oven for 15 minutes. This stage sets the dough and melts the cheese mixture. The Final Set: After the first 15 minutes, a single egg yolk is added to a depression in the hot cheese. The pastry returns to the oven for exactly 5 more minutes. This specific window is the only way to ensure the yolk remains liquid while any residual egg white sets.

The process concludes with the optional addition of 30g of butter to the hot cheese, enhancing the richness of the finished structure. The success of the dish is not found in the assembly, but in the 220°C heat and the precise 5-minute window that preserves the liquid state of the yolk.