Balancing Smoked Meats and Emulsified Cheese in a Simmered Potato Soup

A smoked cheese soup provides a heavy, warming meal by balancing the sharp, savory notes of cured meats with a smooth, dairy-rich base. The success of the dish relies on the gradual integration of fats-first through the sautéing of aromatics, then through the emulsification of processed cheese into the broth.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Stewed meat with sauce

The components are straightforward: 3 medium potatoes, 1 large carrot, 1 onion, 250g of smoked meats (such as smoked sausage or brisket), 180g of processed cheese, 1.2 liters of water or stock, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, salt, and black pepper. Fresh herbs may be added at the end.

The Method

The preparation begins with the vegetables. Potatoes are cut into small, uniform cubes to ensure they cook through and maintain their shape. The carrot is grated coarsely, and the onion is finely diced so that it softens almost entirely into the base.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the vegetable oil. Sauté the onion first, then add the carrot, cooking for 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Introduce the smoked meats, sliced into thin strips or small cubes, allowing them to release their oils and aroma.

Add the cubed potatoes to the pot and pour in the water or stock. Simmer over medium heat for approximately 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the broth has absorbed the smokiness of the meats.

The decisive move occurs at the end: the processed cheese, cut into small pieces, is stirred into the simmering soup. Constant stirring for 3 to 5 minutes is necessary to dissolve the cheese completely, transforming the clear broth into a thick, creamy liquid with a pale, milky hue.

Season with salt and black pepper to taste. A brief resting period after removing the pot from the heat allows the flavors to settle. The soup can be served with a garnish of fresh herbs.