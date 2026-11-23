Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Blue Cheese: Master the Perfect Texture

Sweet potato gnocchi, enriched with blue cheese and chives, relies on a specific textural architecture rather than complex flavoring to stand as a main course. The defining characteristic of this dish is the contrast between the pliant dough and the crumbly cheese, a balance achieved through precise handling of the potato mixture before it ever reaches the water.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gnocchi in tomato sauce

The Foundation of the Dough

The structural integrity of the gnocchi begins with the preparation of the tubers. The recipe calls for baking 350 grams of sweet potato and 330 grams of regular potato at 200 °C for approximately one hour. This roasting method is critical; it yields a purée that is denser and more aromatic than the boiled alternative, which tends to absorb more moisture and result in a gummy texture. Once cooled, the skins are removed, and the flesh is mashed into a purée in a bowl. At this stage, salting must be conservative, as the cooking liquid will already be seasoned. Two egg yolks and black pepper are added to the mash, followed by the gradual incorporation of 330 grams of wheat flour. The goal is a soft dough that holds its shape without becoming stiff or hard, a state that dictates whether the final product will be tender or tough.

Formation and Cooking

With the dough ready, the baker divides it into sections and rolls them into logs approximately 2 centimeters thick before cutting them into individual gnocchi. These pieces are placed on a floured surface to prevent sticking. When it comes to cooking, the timing is the primary indicator of readiness. The gnocchi are boiled in salted water for about three minutes after they rise to the surface. This brief period ensures the exterior is set while the interior remains light. Upon removal with a slotted spoon, they are tossed with oil-the author used butter, though olive oil is listed in the ingredients-to keep them from clumping. The final assembly involves topping the cooked gnocchi with 100 grams of crumbled blue cheese and finely chopped chives from half a bunch. This combination delivers a substantial, protein-rich meal that leverages the natural sweetness of the sweet potato against the sharp, salty depth of the cheese.